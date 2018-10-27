Ex-Ekiti Gov, Fayose Spends Weekend in Ikoyi Prison

Ex-Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, will spend the weekend in prison.

This is as he failed to meet his bail condition before the close of work on Friday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had filed a 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to N2.2bn, against Fayose and was subsequently arraigned on Wednesday.

In granting Fayose N50m bail, a Lagos High Court presided over by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun requested that Fayose also provide two sureties with N50m bond to be deposited in a reputable bank and three years tax clearance.

Justice Olatoregun had ordered that Fayose should deposit his international passport with the Court’s registrar.

However, Fayose was said to have been unable to meet the conditions before the close of work on Friday, which means he has to spend the weekend at the Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, where he is currently being held.

Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, however said his principal has met his bail conditions.

He said the papers were filed after the judge had closed for work on Friday.

“There are two questions. Has he met his bail conditions? The answer is yes. All the documents were brought to the court around 2 pm by that time the judge had left,” he said.

He gave the assurance that Fayose will be released on Monday.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

