Ex-Gov. Fayose Storms EFCC over Corruption Allegations

Former Governor of of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday visited the old Head Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) over alleged corruption charges slammed against him by the Federal government.

Fayose, who shunned the inauguration of his successor, Kayode Fayemi today, was accompanied to the commission’s office in Wuse 2, area of Abuja, at about 1pm, by Rivers state Governor Nyesome Wike, where the were met by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, human rights activist and member of Bring Back Our Girls campaign group Deji Adeyanju and a crowd of teaming supporters

Fayose appeared on jeans trousers and a blue T-shirt with the inscription ‘EFCC I am Here’, saying he was at the commission to keep his promise to honour the EFCC invitation on October 16, 2018.

“I’m here in line with my promise, that I would be here on the 16 of October and like I said to EFCC they should await my arrival. This morning they have been to my house, they condoned off my street, I feel personally it is unnecessary, it’s unwarranted. When a man says he is coming, Nigerians should be given the benefit of the doubt”, the former governor said.

He noted that he is prepared for the commission in whatever way it deems fit adding that he is not afraid to face their interrogations.

Rivers state Governor lamented that the EFCC is allegedly harassing of the former governor, saying that the commission should ensure that Fayose came out healthy just as he was going in.

Also speaking, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), urged the EFCC to ensure that nothing happens to Fayose while in their custody, as he bemoaned that the Federal government is using the anti-graft agency to instil fear on citizens.

One of the officials of EFCC, who gave his name as Katugo, while receiving Fayose, assured his supporters and lawyers that the commission will respect his fundamental rights after which he was led into the EFCC office, still accompanied by Wike, Fani-Kayode and three of his lawyers including Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, at exactly 1.04pm.

The commission had written a letter dated September 13, 2018, requesting Fayose to appear before it on September 20, 2018 for investigation over some corrupt allegations but he opted to offer himself for questioning on October 16 in a reply to the commission.

Fayose’s letter read: “Several and serial actions of your commission for some time now, including but not limited to freezing of my accounts and attempts to secure temporary forfeiture of my properties, are indicative of the commission’s desire to have me clarify some issues or answer some questions but for the immunity that I enjoy under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as sitting governor of Ekiti State.

“I wish to inform you that my term of office pursuant to which I enjoy immunity against investigation and prosecution under the above provision shall lapse by effusion of time on Monday, October 15, 2018.

“As a responsible citizen of our great country, who believes in the rule of law, I wish to inform you of my decision to make myself available in your office on Tuesday, 16th October, 2018 at 1pm to clarify issues or answer questions on issues within my knowledge.

“Kindly confirm the suitability of the above date or indicate by return, the commission’s convenient date.”

At the time of filing this report, there was no information as to when the former Ekiti Governor will be released

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

