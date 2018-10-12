Ex-militants Call for Sack of Dokubo over Non Payment of Bursary

Ex-Niger Delta militants and graduands of Benson Idahosa University, Benin, on the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme on Friday protested alleged segregation, neglect and inhuman treatment meted on them by the amnesty office in Abuja.

The aggrieved students were armed with placards with various inscriptions, including “Corruption in amnesty office; Dokubo is incompetent; Dokubo must go; Pay our tuition fees to enable us collect our certificates.”

They demanded for the probe of the Presidential Amnesty Office and immediate sack of the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Amnesty Matters and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, else, they might deny President Muhammadu Buhari of their votes in the forthcoming general election.

Destiny Onadigha Perewari, who led the protesters to the premises of the Edo NUJ secretariat in Benin, disclosed that they graduated in July this year, but their stipends​ were not paid till​ September, which has led to their being denied of their certificates by the school management.

“As we speak, our colleagues in other universities were paid their stipend up to September, which had been the practice from inception of the amnesty programme, while we are denied of several months of in-training allowance.

“Our tuition fees are not paid, hence, we are denied of our certificates by the school management, whereas, our parents-sponsored colleagues have gotten theirs.

“Just recently, laptops were distributed to delegates/students of other schools and once again, Benson Idahosa University as usual, was denied the gesture.

“We are asking the amnesty office what our offences are to deserve the segregation and punishment. Perhaps the office should be reminded of where we are coming from, because this is not what we bargained for.

As at the time of filing this report, Prof. Dokubo was yet to reply to a text message sent to his mobile phone for comment.

