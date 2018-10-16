Fayemi Sworn-returned as Ekiti Governor, Promises Sustainable Development

Former Minister of Solid Mineral, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, returned to the seat he vacated four years ago as he was sworn-in as the Ekiti State Governor by Justice Ayodeji Simeon Daramola, the Chief Judge of the state.

Fayemi was former Governor of the state between 2010 and 2014, and regained the seat on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), when he defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, and 33 other candidates to win the governorship election on July 16.

The 53-year-old Governor is a native of Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government of Ekiti State.

He was defeated by Ayodele Fayose in 2014. The new Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, was first to take the oath of office. After taking the oath of office for his second coming to finish his eight years tenure, Fayemi inspected a guard of honour mounted by the police.

Among political leaders at the inauguration of the governor were the Mr. Boss Mustapher, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna. APC leader Bola Tinubu, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Ojaja II, among other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Also the governorship candidate of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-olu, was also in Ado-Ekiti to attend the ceremony. ‏

The newly-sworn in Governor said he will promote and ensure sustainable development and review the commercial advantage of abandoned projects in the state with a view to reviving them.

Fayemi made the pledge on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti shortly after taking oath of office for the second time as Governor of the state.

He thanked the people of Ekiti for giving him the mandate to govern again, saying, “let us do this again, let us build Ekiti again“.

He said his inauguration marked the beginning of an era of great achievements and development, and an administration that would also speak out the truth and lay it before the people.

He, however, maintained that his coming back to office was not a revenge mission, but to heal and ensure true development in the state in the interest of the people.

The governor said that his administration would take full responsibility of the challenges ahead, stressing that he would not rest until every challenge facing the state including non payment of workers’ salaries was addressed.

He further said that his administration would promote and ensure sustainable development and make the state a safe haven for both foreign and local investors.

“This is the day that the Lord has made and we will reclaim our lands from those that have held us captive,“ he said.

