Fayose Ends Tenure in Tears

The outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, Sunday bade governance farewell in tears as his tenure ended.

At the thanksgiving service held in his honour at the Government House Chapel on Sunday, Fayose could not hold back tears as he was overwhelmed with emotion. He wept profusely.

The service was shunned by majority of political office holders who had earlier boycotted the farewell dinner held in Fayose’s honour Friday night.

The departing Governor could not control his emotion as he was about to depart the state for Akure Airport to catch a flight.

As the thanksgiving service ended at about 11.00 am, tears had welled up in the eyes of the Governor as he was about to enter his white Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The wife of the Governor, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose, who noticed that her husband was shedding tears, moved closer to him as said “please take heart, please take heart.”

After the tears stopped, Fayose bade his wife, few aides and other admirers who were watching the drama bye-bye as the convoy headed for Akure.

Throughout the service, Fayose was in pensive mood and his voice was laden with emotion as he addressed the congregation.

The outgoing Governor said he was leaving the state number one seat a contented and fulfilled man.

Fayose said: “I’m contented, I’m happy and I say thank you. Don’t be disparaged, don’t worry about me, I will come back. I will rise to the glory of God. I have enjoyed uncommon grace; I will never complain but thank God.”

Apparently referring to the former Speaker, Kola Oluwawole, who was removed by 14 lawmakers on Thursday, Fayose urged him (Oluwawole) to take his sack in good faith.

Fayose said: “I don’t want you to trouble your mind, there won’t be testimonies without battles. Go and concede defeat in the overall interest of Ekiti. You were removed illegally but let God fight for you.”

Mrs. Fayose assured that her husband would come back to Ekiti a triumphant man.

She said: “We are coming back, I don’t know how but I have 200 per cent assurances.”

In his sermon entitled, “Affliction shall not rise the second time,” the Chaplain of Government House, Pastor Seyi Olusola, said a man must be ready to face affliction, if he must rise.

Olusola said: “Don’t allow anything to trouble your mind, always come to God.”

As he leaves the Government House premises, Fayose displayed a wooden board with the inscription “Ekiti Kete, thank you all and good bye.”

The thanksgiving service was attended by traditional rulers led by the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Obas and Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe.

The outgoing Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and his wife, Janet; the Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo; Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka and the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Modupe Alade also attended the service.

