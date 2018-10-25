FG Has Put in Place Measures to Strengthen War Against Corruption – AGF

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has taken several measures to strengthen the fight against corruption.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed this Thursday at the National Stakeholders Consultative/Validation Forum on Nigeria’s Third Cycle Universal Period Review (UPV) Report to the United Nations Human Rights Council, which held in Abuja.

Malami stressed that to make the war total, the administration has harmonised the three anti-corruption strategies, including, “the Nigerian anti-corruption strategy, the national anti-corruption action plan and the national strategy to combat corruption to produce the national anti-corruption strategy document”.

He said to show the seriousness of the Federal Government’s commitment against corruption, it joined the open governance partnership, accountable, and responsive to citizens group.

“The alliance is a partnership between government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), working in collaboration with civil society on specific commitments. It is agreed towards fiscal transparency”

He stated further that the proceeds of crime bill, whistle blowing policy, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, are all geared towards combating the menace of corruption.

Malami, who was represented at the occasion by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, said Nigeria was committed to her international obligations under various human rights agreements.

“let me reassure you of the commitment of the Federation Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to her international obligations under various human rights mechanism”, the Minister said.

He said some of the steps taken by the Federal Government to implement the accepted recommendations, include signing and ratifying outstanding human treaties and optional protocols.

Under the period of review, he said government has ratified, “The maritime labour convention, the Paris climate change agreement, and the African Union convention for protection and assistance of internally displaced persons in Africa (Kampala convention)”

He said to include these in national legislation, the Nigerian government had enacted laws to incorporate the international human rights instruments.

Some of the laws enacted towards this end, according to him, are violence against persons (prohibition) act, 2015, administration of criminal justice act, 2015, trafficking in persons (prohibition) act, 2015, HIV/AIDS (anti-discrimination), act, 2014, among others.

