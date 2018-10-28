Breaking News

Former Works Minister, Tony Anenih, is Dead.

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

There are indications that former Minister of Works and Housing, Chief Tony Anenih, under President Olusegun Obasanjo, is dead.
His death was confirmed by multiple sources including his son who said the family would release a statement later tonight.
Anenih, 85, died on Sunday evening at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
The Edo born politician was one of the most influential politicians of his era.
He was nicknamed ‘Mr Fix It’ for his ability to manipulate the electoral process.

More details to come

Author: News Editor

7317 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NRC Suspends Train Services from Abuja to Kaduna Due to Unrest
by
Army Confirms 3 Dead in Clash with Shi’ite Members
by
Rescue APC Before It Is Destroyed by Oshiomhole, Others, Ogun Gov. Amosun Warns

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2018
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »