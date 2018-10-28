Former Works Minister, Tony Anenih, is Dead.

There are indications that former Minister of Works and Housing, Chief Tony Anenih, under President Olusegun Obasanjo, is dead.

His death was confirmed by multiple sources including his son who said the family would release a statement later tonight.

Anenih, 85, died on Sunday evening at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The Edo born politician was one of the most influential politicians of his era.

He was nicknamed ‘Mr Fix It’ for his ability to manipulate the electoral process.

More details to come

