Four PDP Governors Meet with Buhari

Four state Governors from the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

The Governors in attendance from the South-South region of the country, include Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.

They ment with Buhari inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after Buhari returned from his condolence visit to Kaduna State.

At the end of the meeting, Dickson told State House correspondents that they discussed issues pertaining to the country and their respective states with the President.

He, however, did not give details of the issues discussed. “My colleagues and I came to have audience with the President to discuss issues pertinent to our country and pertinent to our respective states.

“We had a robust and fruitful discussion with the President and he promised to look into it in any way possible,” the Governor said.

