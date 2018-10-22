Gov. Amosun Dismisses Defection Rumour, Says He Stays in APC

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has dismissed as mischief the insinuation that he had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) or planning to dump the party over political developments in the state.

Amosun stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday.

Prior to Sunday’s meeting with the President, Amosun had visited the presidential villa more than four times within the past three weeks where he met separately with the President and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The APC National Working Committee is believed to have forwarded the name of Prince Dapo Abiola to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Abiola was declared winner of the Ogun State APC governorship primary by the APC NWC panel sent to conduct the primary in the state.

This declaration was against Gov. Amosun’s preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, who was elected as the governorship candidate of the party in another primary conducted by the state’s APC officials.

Amosun had allegedly accused some political interest group of `misinforming’ President Buhari about `political equation’ in Ogun.

But, the Governor pledged his political loyalty to the President and vowed to support his political ambition in 2019, saying, however, he would hand over the mantle of leadership to his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, in 2019.

Amosun, who was accompanied on Sunday’s visit to the presidential villa by the Alake of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Gbadebo III and a former Minister, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo, renewed his allegiance to the APC.

He said: “We will stalk with (President Buhari) him. So, I want them to know that we are not going anywhere.

“I’m going to be with the APC, we are in the APC and even after his second term, which by the grace of God and the support of all Nigerians he will win.”

Oba Gbadebo, who also spoke after the meeting, said his visit to President Buhari, whom he described as his boss in the army, was a routine one.

Anisulowo, onetime Minister of State for Education, said the people of Ogun would vote massively for President Buhari and all APC candidates in 2019.

“Ogun is very peaceful and is a very progressive state. Ogun is Baba Buhari’s state and we cannot allow anything to happen contrary to our wishes for him for his second term in office,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

