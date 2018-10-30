Group Urges FG to Act Fast in Declaring Emergency on Education

The Children and Adolescents Development Initiative (CADI), has urged the Federal Government to expedise action on its plan to declare a state of emergency in the nation’s education sector.

CADI, in its October circular said the move became necessary to enable civil societies organisations to xtray what the government plans to do and make useful contributions.

CADI recalled that the Federal Government rose on one of its weekly executive meetings in which it revealed its plans to declare a state of emergency in the nation’s education sector.

In a statement by Deacon Andrew Divine, CADI’s Coordinator, observed that though this plan was becoming too late, it was however better to be late than never.

CADI said the declaration by the Federal Government of what he plans to do will facilitate on-going political discuss as the nation marches towards another general election in 2019.

According to CADI those vying for political offices will be able to tell Nigerians how they hope to turn the fortune of the nation’s education around.

Irked by a 2016 UNESCO Report on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for education which revealed that Nigeria and many of the African nations might not achieve the SDG target for education till 2080, whereas the said date is 2030, CADI immediately commenced series of policy and media dialogues on the state of Universal Basic Education (UBE) in Nigeria in 2017.

These dialogues could not continue due to lack of funding. CADI noted with pains that institutions in Nigeria and their partners hardly support research and development or early warning measures. Rather, CADI said the wait till disasters happen before they engage in what the media called ‘fire brigade approach’, was wrong.

Without pre-empty the report of the Federal Government on what it wants to base its declaration, CADI noted that the 6-3-3-4 System of education introduced by former Minister of Education, Prof. Babs Fafunwa in the late 80’s has out led itself.

The System, which was supposed to produce graduate that are self reliance, ended up by creating joblessness and unemployment in Nigeria.

Accordingly CADI, the on-going reform should not just end with the proposed 50% budgetary allocation to the sector, emphasis should be on strict budgetary utilization, provision of infrastructures, development of facilities, curriculum review, training & retraining of teachers as well as commensurate pay package for teachers.

CADI noted a situation where the pay package of local government counselors and chairmen who could hardly analyze government policies and implement them is higher than a university lecturers, was embarrassing.

CADI therefore hoped that the on-going reform in the sector would put an end to persistence strike actions, unrest and brain drain that had bedeviled the nations education for years.

Deacon Andrew Divine, the coordinator of CADI is a visually impaired person. He has been a residence research scholar with the U.S base Kettering Foundation, Dayton, Ohio U.S.A.

Earlier, Dcn Andrew played the lead role among the group that initiated Media Dialogue on Child Friendly budgets with UNICEF Nigeria. The project was implemented between 2011 – 2012 in collaboration with Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB), Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

