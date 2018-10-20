Gunmen Kill Police, Kidnap Monarch, Wife as 55 People Died in Communal Clash

Gunmen on Friday kidnapped Maiwada Galadima, the Paramount Chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State and his wife along Kaduna/Kachia road.

Ibrahim Yakubu, a son in-law to the Chief, disclosed this, adding that the Police orderly to the paramount ruler was killed in the process.

Yakubu explained that the Chief and his wife were taken away while returning to Kachia from Kaduna.

“The Kidnappers stopped the Chief’s vehicle at the military check point at Idon and shot his Police Orderly.

“Immediately, they took the Chief and his wife into the bush, leaving behind two of his drivers, his daughter and a granddaughter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command, on Friday said 55 people were killed in Thursday’s communal crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police Ahmad Abdur-Rahman who disclosed this at a press briefing in Kaduna, said that the police had arrested 22 suspects in connection with the mayhem.

Abdul-Rahaman said mobile and conventional policemen, as well as a team of the state joint security operatives, Operation Yaki, despatched to the town had restored normalcy in the area.

According to him, he has also visited the town and engaged youth leaders, traditional and religious leaders in the efforts to stop the crisis and prevent its spread

He noted that the timely imposition of curfew by the Kaduna State Government also helped to douse tension in the area.

The police chief assured that all perpetrators of the mayhem would be brought to book.

“Anybody that has a hand in this crisis must face the full wrath of law, we will not allow lawlessness; we remain committed to saving lives and property of every citizens,” he said.

He appealed to the public to continue to live in peace and assist the command with useful information to track the perpetrators.

Similar crisis in February left more than 10 people dead and hundreds of shops and residences burnt.

A total of 65 people alleged to have been involved in the February crisis were arraigned in court but the case is still pending.

