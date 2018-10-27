Breaking News

Gunmen Kill Policeman, 5 Others in Zamfara

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Killing spree seems to have returned to Zamfara State after a long lull as no fewer than six persons including a police corporal were on Friday killed by bandits in Gurbin Bore village, Zurmi Local Government Area of the State.
Confirming the incident in Gusau on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the bandits numbering about 100 attacked the community at 10 pm of Friday night.
He said three other persons were severely wounded and had been taken to hospital where they were receiving treatment.
He said: “11 vehicles including a police vehicle, three motorcycles and five kiosks were set ablaze by the hoodlums.”
The command spokesman said the bandits who were suspected to have come from Dumburum forest were engaged by a combined team of counter-terrorists, comprising police Mobile Force, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad personnel stationed in the area, which repelled the criminals.
He said, however, that the footpath of the bandits were being trailed in the bushes and that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.
Similarly, while speaking to journalists on the matter, the Vice Chairman of Zurmi Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, said a total of 13 shops were burnt while 15 vehicles were set ablaze.
An eye witness and a resident, Manir Salihu, said his family had always been threatened by the bandits including two attempts to set his house on fire while members of the family were inside. I

Author: News Editor

7313 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Operation 777: Illegal Arms Recovered from Criminals, Politicians – Army
by
Police Inspector in Trouble Over Death of Lover in Hotel
by
I Was Tortured by Police to Sign Statement I Never Made, Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Alleges

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2018
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »