I Believe in Press Freedom – Gov. Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Monday that he is a “believer of press freedom.”
He said this was the reason he has never called to question or queried journalists’ reports.
The Governor stated this when members of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, paid him a courtesy visit.
He pledged to support journalisits to enable them succeed in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility.
Obaseki said: “It is important for us that journalists succeed in their job.
“And as long as you are in Edo, it is my responsibility to ensure that you succeed beyond what is obtainable in other States.”
The Governor further disclosed that his administration is restructuring the State-owned Nigerian Observer newspaper, adding that printing machines​ would be purchased for the company’s press before the year ends​.
He also disclosed plans by his administration to add a commercial printing plant to the newspaper company.
“I don’t like to sack people, the staff will be retrained to fit a purpose in area of digital publishing,” he declared.
Ealiar, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu, called for synergy between government and the media.
She disclosed that journalists have kept faith with professional ethics through fair and balanced reportage of government activities.

