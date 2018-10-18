ICPC Arraigns Ex-Border Agency Boss over Age Falsification

A former Acting Executive Secretary of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Mrs. Victoria Olutayo Odumosu, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), for age falsification.

Mrs. Odumosu was arraigned before Justice Olasumbo O. Goodluck of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, on a five-count charge bordering on conferring corrupt advantage upon herself as a public officer in order to keep herself in public service beyond the statutory retirement age.

She was alleged to have changed her date of birth on the agency’s nominal roll from July 6, 1956 to July 6, 1960, when she was made the head of Human Resources Department of the agency, contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

This fact was unearthed by ICPC after it launched an investigation into allegations contained in a petition it had received against the accused person.

Mrs. Odumosu pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Counsel to the defendant, Sayo J. Odumosu, through a written application, sought the relief of the court to grant his client bail.

Justice Goodluck then adjourned the case to October 19 for bail application, while the suspect has been remanded in ICPC custody.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

