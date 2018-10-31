Imo Guber: Gov. Okorocha’s In-law, Nwosu Dropped as APC Picks Uzodinma

There are indications that the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), may have dropped Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha’s In-law, Uche Uwosu as its governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

Feelers indicated that Sen. Hope Uzodinma has been adopted as the governorship candidate of the party for Imo State.

It was gathered that the final decision on the issue was taken during a meeting of the NWC held Wednesday in Abuja.

Accordingly, the party has concluded all arrangements to send the name of the Senator to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the November 2 deadline for the submission of governorship candidates.

A source who was privy to the outcome of the meeting of the NWC said the meeting again reviewed the conduct of primaries in the states especially in areas where there were challenges and decided to weigh its options before arriving at major decisions.

“Although, the Chairman was summoned to the villa in the middle of the meeting, but the decision on Imo was almost unanimous.

Uzodinma is the man”, said the source.

It was earlier reported how the party leadership had asked Okorocha to choose between his senatorial ambition and his desire to have his son in-law, Nwosu as his successor.

The Governor was reported to have explained why he and Nwosu were the best candidates for the governorship and senatorial seats, arguing that no one could win election in the state as presently constituted without his backing.

Before then, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had advised the Governor to cede 45 percent of the party structure to the Sen. Uzodinma group in a bid to cater for the interest of the contending forced within the party.

The event is still unfolding.

