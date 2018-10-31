INEC Recognises Kashamu-led Ogun PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrote the People’s Democratic Party, that it was recognising the Buruji Kasamu faction of the pàrty in Ogun State.

INEC said it has notified the national headquarters of the party.

The commission, in a letter signed by its acting secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche, dated October 28, said it has resolved to accept list of candidates presented by the Bayo Dayo-led State Executive Committee in Ogun State, for the 2019 general elections.

The Dayo-led leadership of the party in the state are loyalists of Buruji Kashamu, a Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The INEC decision further worsens the situation of the PDP in Ogun State. The national headquarters of the party had expelled Messrs Dayo and Kashamu from the PDP.

The notification letter received by the office of the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, on October 30, explained that the electoral commission acted in line with the orders of Federal Court orders, which ordered the commission to recognise and receive list of candidates of the Dayo-led state executives.

The letter, titled ‘Nomination of Candidates for 2019 General Elections in Ogun State,’ declared that the commission would abide by the orders of the courts and go ahead to accept list and publish names of candidates from Dayo’s faction of Ogun PDP for the Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections next year’, until the court orders are set aside.

The commission in the letter, stated that Federal High Courts in Lagos and Abuja, in suit numbers FHC/L/CFS/636/2016, FHC/L/CFS/114/2018 and FHC/ABJ/CFS/636/2016, had earlier ordered INEC to give recognition only to the Bayo Dayo-led executive and also accept its list of candidates.

“You will recall that the Commission vide a letter dated 12th April, 2018, informed your party of Commission’s compliance with the judgment of the FHC in suit numbers FHC/L/CFS/636/2016 – Engr. Adebayo Dayo and Another Vs INEC and 5 others, and FHC/L/CS/1856/2017 – Alhaji Adewole Adeyanju (member PDP NWC) and 6 others Vs INEC and 30 others, which affirmed the decision of the FHC in suit numbers FHC/L/CFC/636/2016, which is subsisting until it is set aside’, the letter reads.

“Further to the above decision, the FHC, Abeokuta Division, on 2nd October, 2018 in suit number FHC/ABJ/CFS/636/2016 – Engr. Bayo Dayo (State Chairman) and 8 others Vs. INEC and 3 others, also ordered the Commission to recognise Dayo-led state executive committee of PDP in Ogun State and received list of candidates for the 2019 governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections from the said committee.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby notes the decisions of the Federal High Courts in the above referred cases and will publish the lists of candidates submitted by the Dayo-led state exco of Ogun State pursuant to the orders of FHCs until they are set aside.”

