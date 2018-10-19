IPOB ‘Missing’ Leader Spotted in Israel

There are indication that leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, whose whereabouts had been an object of speculations, is in Israel.

He was reportedly spotted in Israel recently.

His younger brother, Emmanuel, told newsmen on Friday that the family received the news through an online video shared by one Castro Nkume.

Emmanuel said the deputy director of IPOB, Uche Ejiofor, has also confirmed that the man seen in the video was Kanu.

The whereabouts of Kanu and his parents had remained unknown since their family house was allegedly invaded by soldiers on September 14, 2017, during the Operation Python Dance ll in the South East zone.

Emmanuel said IPOB members and the entire residents of their Isiama Afaraukwu community received the news with joy and they were glad that Kanu is still alive.

He, however, said the family had yet to receive information concerning the whereabouts of Kanu’s parents.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the person in the video is Kanu. He was praying in the video that we saw.

“We are happy that he is still alive and we will try to establish communication with him.”

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said that its leader’s Jerusalem prayer at the Wailing Wall is also contained live on Facebook.

IPOB called on Biafrans to remain resolute that the prayer of its leader at the Wailing Wall in the Holy City of David in Jerusalem is the beginning of another dispensation of Biafra Independence struggle.

“Fellow Biafrans, friends of Biafra, enemies of Biafra, men and women of goodwill and of good conscience across the world that we wish to reliably inform you that the Supreme Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu prayed today at the Wailing Wall in the Holy City of David in Jerusalem Live on Facebook today been 19th October 2018.

“Biafrans be resolute this is the beginning of struggle for Biafra independence. We thank God Almighty God (Chukwu Okike Abiama) for his protection and safety,” the statement said.

