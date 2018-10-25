Join Fight Against Economic Crime, Human Trafficking , Gov. Obaseki Enjoins Corps Members

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Thursday, charged corps members deployed to the state to join forces in the fight against economic crimes, women and child trafficking and other vices.

Obaseki gave the charge at the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 batch “C” Corps members held at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp, Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, called on corps members to support all developmental programmes of the state government as good ambassadors of the scheme, through mass and adult literacy programmes, community healthcare delivery services and other programmes of the Federal Government.

He said their call-up for national service was an opportunity to positively contribute to the national development through their selfless service as the scheme was designed to serve as a medium for national unity and integration.

According to Obaseki, the scheme, since its inception, has also been pivotal in ensuring even spread of the much needed professional manpower in the country through the mobilization and deployment of young graduates to states than their states of origin.

He added that the attractiveness of the scheme to Nigerian youth has continued to swell despite many challenges, including the contemporary effect of insecurity in some parts of the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Coordinator of the scheme, Adebayo Ojo, said a total number of 2,100 corps members were duly registered for the course.

Adebayo thanked Governor Obaseki for his support in ensuring that the lofty objectives of the NYSC scheme is achieved in the State.

He however called on the Governor to accelerate the construction work on the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Okada, to put an end to all challenges faced by corps members at the temporary camp.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

