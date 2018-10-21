Kaduna Govt. Declares 24-hour Curfew in Kaduna Town as IG Deploys Officers

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna town and its envrions.

This is even as the Inspector Genel of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed four units of special force to the troubled areas.

The curfew was announced in a short statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on his verified Twitter handle.

“This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs, with immediate effect. Residents are advised to comply by this directive. The decision has been taken in the best interest of the state,” Mr El-Rufai wrote.

El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, also confirmed the curfew.

“24 hours curfew has been imposed on Kaduna town and environs. It is with immediate effect‎,” Aruwan wrote on his Facebook page Sunday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, there was tension in Kaduna metropolis following the rumour of reprisal of the violence in Kasuwar Magani area of the state on Friday.

At least 55 people were confirmed killed in the Kasuwar Magani violence that had a religious undertone.

Kaduna State Government had on Friday imposed a 24 hours curfew on Kasuwar Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area following the violence.

Many residents of Kaduna metropolis on Sunday rushed indoors as irate youth burnt old tyres along Katsina road, Ibrahim Taiwo road, Lagos street, Ahmadu Bello way.

Several people have been reportedly killed in communal clashes that enveloped the state two days ago.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has deployed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 to lead Police special investigation team following an incident which left 55 people dead in Kasuwar Magani, Kaduna State.

The Special team comprises four Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) specially trained Anti Riot Policemen, Counter Terrorism Unit, Conventional Policemen, Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), detachment of EOD, and Police K9.

The IG said members of the team will work in synergy with the Kaduna State Police Command to ensure that total peace and normalcy are restored and sustained in the community and its environs.

The deployment was contained in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the Force Spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood.

The statement reads: “Concerned with the unfortunate attack and killings of 55 innocent people, mayhem and the resultant disturbance of public peace that occurred in Kasuwar Magani, Kajuru, Kaduna State on the 18th of October, 2018 which also resulted in destruction of property worth millions of Naira, and the need to put an end to this crisis, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris has deployed the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters in charge of Kaduna State, Niger State and the FCT to lead the Police Special Intervention Force.

“The operations will cover the entire Kasuwar Magani and environs, and other flash spots in Kaduna State.

“The Police Special Intervention Forces will be working in synergy with the Kaduna State Police Command to ensure that total peace and normalcy are restored and sustained in Kasuwar Magani and environs.

“To achieve success in the operations, the Force will be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandates, Police standard operations procedures and rules of engagement.

“The Force will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on Kasuwar Magani and environs by the Kaduna State Government.”

The Police also said the personnel of the team will carry out 24 hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search; continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts and black spots, with a view to arrest trouble makers, their sponsors and nip in the bud any further attempt to cause violence and other criminality in the area.

The deployment is also expected to cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable points, government and private infrastructures and facilities in Kasuwar Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area and environs.

The Police urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, and other members of the community to support the team.

