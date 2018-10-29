Kanu Insists, Give Us Biafra or We Die Fighting for It

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the now proscribed pro-Biafram group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that the Federal Government must cede to Biafra region or the people will die fighting for it.

“It is either Biafra or we die trying to get Biafra”, he was quoted as saying in a broadcast on radio Biafra, Sunday.

He said he was granted conditional bail to be killed.

Kanu, who is facing trial for alleged treason and was granted bail in April 2017 by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, said he decided to jumped bail because the Federal Government wanted to cage him.

Kanu disappeared from Nigeria after his country home in Abia was invaded by the military in September 16, 2017. This was after flouting all the conditions given to him by the court, including a ban on public speaking. The IPOB leader subsequently went into hiding only to reappear in Israel about two weeks ago.

Speaking during a broadcast on Radio Biafra, Sunday, Kanu insisted that the solution to the Biafra agitation will be conducting a referendum.

“Their problem is Nnamdi Kanu and the solution to their problem is referendum. They gave me conditional bail to cage me and IPOB but I refused,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman.

“We are not going to vote because we’re too intelligent for that nonsense. I am not interested in the politics of Biafrans, all I want for my people is freedom.”

Kanu said the Igbo have been voting for years, adding that “absolutely nothing” has come out of it.

“It is either Biafra or we die trying to get Biafra,” he said.

IPOB was banned and proscribed during a military raid in Umuahia, Abia State, which came on the heels of a dialogue between Kanu and south-east leaders.

Kanu blames region’s leaders for the travails of IPOB. “It was Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East governors that stopped the Federal Government dialogue with IPOB. For that, the ban on Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands till tomorrow,” Powerful quoted him as saying.

“Anywhere or anytime Ohanaeze Ndigbo gathers for anything in Biafra land, it should be disrupted. Being an IPOB (member) is a very unique privilege.”

According to Kanu, “I don’t know if UK is among the attack on me. I will go to London first and find out. I am not IPOB. I do the will of IPOB. The people is IPOB and IPOB is the people. They invited and asked me to drop my quest for Biafra and I refused. I told them, all we want is Biafra and there is no going back. The South East governors and politicians then obliged Aso Rock to attack and kill me.”

