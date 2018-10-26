Kidnapped Kaduna Monarch, Found Dead as State Govt Reimposes 24-hour Curfew

The Agwom Adara of Adara, Kaduna State, Maiwada Raphael Galadima, who was kidnapped last Friday along with his wife, has been reportedly killed.

His body was said to have been discovered early Friday and was taken to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kaduna state.

Some gunmen had last Friday, kidnapped Galadima, the paramount chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state and his wife along Kaduna/Kachia road.

Four people including a policeman were reportedly killed by the abductors before taking away the monarch, his wife and driver. The driver later that day was freed.

The abducted wife was freed in the early hours of Sunday. Confirming her release, Kaduna police command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the woman is currently under medical examination at Kachia General Hospital.

The traditional ruler was said to have been killed on Thursday.

An official of Adara Development Association, who identified the body at the hospital, said the late Agom was shot twice in the head.

The official said there were bullet wounds piercing through Galadima’s ears and neck.

According to the official, the kidnappers of the traditional ruler had collected an undisclosed amount of money as ransom before killing him.

The police in Kaduna is yet to confirm the killing.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs- Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia.

According to a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the spokesperson to the Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Friday, the curfew is effective from 11am on October 26 and will remain in force until further notice.

“This is a necessary step to help maintain peace as we mourn the death of HRH Agom Adara, who we lost in the early hours of today to the criminals who abducted him last week.

“The Kaduna State Government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.

“This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe.

“Let us unite against every criminal activity. Let us stand together as human beings who have a right to live in peace,” the statement said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

