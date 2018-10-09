LASU Sacks 3 Lecturers over Sexual Harassment

The Lagos State University Governing Council has approved the dismissal of three lecturers for sexual harassment and misconduct.

The council took the decision at its 119th statutory Meeting held on Thursday, 4 October as recommended by the Joint Council/Senate (Academic) Disciplinary Committee.

Those dismissed are Dr. Odubunmi, Ayoola Sunkanmi, Associate Professor, Department of Economics; Dr. Ogunwande Isiaka Ajani, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry and Dr. Gbeleyi Emmanuel Orilade, Lecturer II, Department of Anatomy, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, Lagos.

The Council also approved the promotion of 49 academic staff and 200 non-academic staff into various positions.

In a similar development, 29 non-academic staff of the university have benefited from an internal recruitment exercise recently conducted by the university. They include 18 Administrative Officers II, 3 Technologists II, 4 System Analysts, 2 Academic Planning Officers II and 2 Industrial Liaison Officers.

The current Lagos State University Authority by this development has further demonstrated its zero-tolerance for sexual harassment and general indiscipline and the drive to continually promote the welfare of both deserving staff and students of the institution.

