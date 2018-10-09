Lawyer Docked for Procuring Fake Judgment to Evict Tenant

A lawyer, Edward Oseghale, on Monday appeared before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly procuring false court judgement.

The Lagos based lawyer was alleged to have forged a judgment purportedly given by Mrs Toluwalase Abayomi, the magistrate of Court 4, Surulere Magistrates’ Court and used the forged judgment to evict a tenant from a house on behalf of his client.

It was gathered that Oseghale’s document was found to be fake when the tenant’s lawyer came to the Surulere Magistrates’ Court to verify the authenticity of the judgment. Oseghale was thereafter nabbed on the premises of the court while attending to another matter.

Oseghale was arraigned on five counts bordering on conspiracy and forgery.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges read in part: “That you, Edward Oseghale, being a legal practitioner, on June 29, 2018, at about 10am at the Yaba Magisterial District, did forge a court judgement with suit No. MCY/368/15, purported to have been prepared by Mrs T.O Abayomi of the Chief Magistrate Court 4, Surulere, Lagos, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 365(3)(y) of criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

“That you, Edward Oseghale, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district did forged the signature of Mrs Busola Banjo, Registrar of Yaba Magistrate Court, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 365(3)(n)(u) and (y) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

“That you, Edward Oseghale, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district did forge the signature of Mrs O.A. Banjo on a forged judgement, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 363(3) (n) (u) and (y) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The magistrate, O.A Ojo, admitted Oseghale to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a property owner in Lagos with valid Certificate of Occupancy.

She stated that the other surety must be working in a reputable company in the state, adding that both sureties must show evidence of tax payment.

The matter was adjourned the matter till November 8.

