Man Arrested for Impregnating 13-year-old Daughter in Edo

A man, who is suspected to have defiled and impregnated his 13-year-olddaughter, has been arrested in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The man whose name was given as Friday Moses, and hails from Cross River State, but resides in Edo, was alleged to have been having carnal knowledge of his daughter since when she was seven years old.

Moses was among the 76 suspected criminals paraded by the Edo State Police Command on Wednesday, for alleged involvement in various crimes in the state.

It was disclosed that the victim, a primary six pupil, who lost her mother five years ago, has been living with the suspect, who constantly abused her sexually.

Competent sources have it that the suspect was driven out of Ologbo community, in Ikpoba-Okha Government Area of the state, when the people discovered that he was sleeping with his daughter.

The suspect was finally arrested, when members of the community informed the police when they discovered that the girl was pregnant for him.

Speaking with journalists at the Edo police command headquarters in Benin, the minor who is five months pregnant, said her father has been having sexual intercourse with her since when she was very small.

“My father slept with me five times. He started when I was very small. My father asked​ me to come to meet him in his room and when I came, he started touching my waist, when I said no, he said If I shout he will use cutlass to kill me,” she said.

On his part, the suspect, Moses, who claimed innocence of the allegation, however said that they should take it as her daughter said.

“I have a girl friend before, but when people come to my house and beat me up that I am going out with a married woman, I abandoned her. My wife died five year ago and my daughter is 13 years. I did not impregnate her, but take it the way she said it,” he said.

