Man Commits Suicide, Jumps into Lagos Lagoon

A middle-aged man has reportedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon,Tuesday, in apparent suicide bid.

The yet to be identified man was said to have died before his body was retrieved from the river.

It was gathered that the deceased jumped into the lagoon after trekking on the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Lagos Island.

It was learnt that the man was rescued by some fishermen and officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority.

A member of the rescue team, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said despite efforts by paramedics to resuscitate the victim, he eventually died.

He said: “The man jumped into the lagoon around 7.24am. He was rescued by some fishermen and transported to Ebute Ero by LASWA officials. After several hours of trying to resuscitate him, he, unfortunately, passed on.

“The man’s identity could not be ascertained. He apparently resorted to the action out of frustration. His body was handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said the case was not reported to the police.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Mahmud Hassan, said some officials of the agency witnessed the incident.

He advised people against taking their own lives.

“People should learn to speak out whatever their problem is and they should seek help before it is too late. When there is life, there is hope,” he added.

