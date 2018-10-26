Breaking News

Missing Army General: Police Declare 8 Persons Wanted

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Police Command in Plateau State has declared eight people wanted in connection with the disappearance of Major General, Idris Alkali.
Among those declared wanted include, Yakubu Rap, District Head of Dura, in Jos South Local Government.
Spokesman of the State Command, Terna Tyopev, alleged in a statement in Jos, that preliminary investigation into the matter had indicated that the wanted persons masterminded the abduction of the army officer.
Gen. Alkali was declared missing on September 3, after he left Abuja to Bauchi.
After a thorough search, the army recovered his vehicle and personal effects in a pond at Dura-Du community of Jos South Local Government, three weeks ago.
Tyopev, in the statement, said preliminary investigation into Alkali’s disappearance had raised questions that the suspects were required to answer.
Other suspects included a businessman, Pam Dung, 53; Chuwang Stephen, 46; Timothy Chuan, 26; Moses Gyang, 25; Chuwang Samuel, 28; Matthew Wrang, 27, and Nyam Samuel, 25.
Tyopev urged members of the public with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station.

Author: News Editor

7303 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Why Buhari Wants to Jail Me – Metuh
by
Florence Ita-Giwa Makes Dramatic Return to PDP
by
Bribery Allegation: State Assembly Grills Publisher over Gov. Ganduje

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2018
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »