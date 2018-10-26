Missing General: 3 Persons Declared Wanted Surrender to Police

Three suspects in the disappearance of Major General Idris Alkali, on Friday voluntarily surrendered themselves to the Plateau State Police Command in Jos.

The were among the eight persons declared wanted by the police, Thursday, for questioning over the missing general.

A source at police command in Jos, said on Friday that the other suspects were also ready to surrender themselves but were waiting to see how the persons who already surrendered to the police would be treated.

“The three suspects voluntarily surrendered themselves to the police. If the police detain them, it will be difficult to get the others. But if they are granted bail, be assured that they will all appear before the police by next week,” the source stated.

The suspects who surrendered to the police were the Village Head of Dura-Du District in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Yakubu Rapp (52); Youth Leader of the community, Matthew Rwang (aka Amesco, 27); and a tipper driver, Timothy Chuwang (26).

They were said to have arrived in the Police Command Headquarters in Jos by 10 am accompanied by the lawyer representing the community, Matthew Godfree.

The suspects were sighted in the office of the Officer-in-Charge (Homicide Department).

Godfree said the community was ready to cooperate with the police in their investigation.

