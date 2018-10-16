Murder of Soldier: IYC Condemns Killing, Promises to Help Fish Out Killers

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Egbema Clan, has vehemently condemned the recent killing of a soldier on the Udo-Ofunama Road in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Youth Council said it will not allow any group of persons to drag the name of Ijaw nation in the mud.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Egbuwa Raphael Salaudeen (Chairman), Comrade Eferusuoa Endurance (Assistant Secretary) and

Comrade Ejemi Fedelis (PRO), the IYC appealed to all security apparatus to apply the rule of engagement so as not to harm innocent law abiding citizens in the communities.

Going further, the IYC admonished “all communities’ leaders and youth to mobilise and swing into action to ensure that these criminal elements are flushed out from their midst.

“The people of Egbema Kingdom are known for peace over the years and we will not allow any group of person(s) to drag the name of Ijaw nation to the mud.

“Security personnel are the only people who secure lives and properties of any society.”

IYC said that the perpetrators of the barbaric act must be brought to justice “because Egbema Kingdom is not a hideout for this unacceptable, despicable, grisly and unemployable illiterates.”

Meanwhile, in a telephone chat, Sampson Funpuwei, a IYC leader, said that Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki should be asked if the community, Ofunama, is not part of the state.

“If really Ofunama is a part of Edo State one expected that Governor Godwin Obaseki should have paid a visit to the community since this sordid incident occurred to assess the situation of things,” Funpuwei submitted.

