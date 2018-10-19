N200,000 Found with Mentally-Deranged Lady in Anambra

The police in Anambra State are trying to solve the puzzle of how a

mentally-challenged beggar came about having a whopping N200,000 on her.

The police said Thursday, that the said N200,000 was discovered on the lady by officials of the Anambra State Government.

The state government officials had about a month ago set up machinery, through the Office of the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, to rid the state of such people.

The woman, said to be in her 50s and always seen around Aroma Junction in Awka, the state capital, was arrested by government officials with the intention to take her to a mental home in the state.

A government source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the officials approached the woman and led her into their van, but she protested that she would not leave behind her properties.

The source said: “So, the officials told her they would not carry all the waste she referred to as properties, but she should take anything that was most valuable to her. That was when she ransacked the waste and dug out the money.

“We were curious because she is a woman who is mentally sick and used to beg around Aroma Junction in Awka.

“In the process, N200,000 was recovered from her.”

A passerby, who identified himself as Tony, added, “I know this woman. She is always neat despite her condition. She buys her own food each time she is hungry.

“She did not disclose the source of the money, but it can be from the proceeds of alms she had received over time.

“Again, it has long been suspected that men always sneaked into her place at night to meet her.”

