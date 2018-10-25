NAF Destroys Boko Haram Terrorists’ Logistics, Vehicles in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force, Thurday, said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, last Tuesday, destroyed Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics base, along with some vehicles, at Tumbun Sale in Northern Borno State. Nigerian Air Force display during the 58th Independence Day Celebration at Eagle’s Square Abuja on 1st Oct 2018 The service, in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said “the operation was conducted on 23 October 2018 after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed the presence of some Boko Haram terrorists’ vehicles and several fighters camouflaged under thick vegetation within the area, where the Boko Haram terrorists had converged in order to launch attacks against own troops’ positions.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, supported by an ISR platform, to attack the target area in multiple waves.

“The first wave of attacks recorded direct hits on a suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ ammunition/fuel dump, sending it up in flames.

“Subsequent strikes also resulted in the destruction of some vehicles and neutralization of several Boko Haram terrorists. The few surviving Boko that were seen fleeing the area, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks,” the statement said.

It added: ”The NAF, working in concert with surface forces, will sustain the tempo of operations with a view to destroying all remnants of the terrorists on the fringes of Lake Chad and other areas in Northern Borno.”

