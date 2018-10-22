Nigerian Court Can’t Try Me, IPOB Leader, Kanu Boasts

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said Nigerian court cannot try him because he does not believe in its justice system.

He vowed not to return to court to stand trial on alleged treasonable felony he has been charged with by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Kanu has been at the vanguard of the call for an independent Biafra Republic from the Nigerian state through referendum.

He was arrested alongside three others on October 14, 2015 in Lagos. Justice Binta Nyako on May 5, 2017, granted him bail on health grounds and adjourned the matter to November. The army and IPOB clashed before the adjourned date, and Kanu fled the country and reappeared in Jerusalem, Israel on Friday.

Justice Binta Nyako, the trial Judge, has since frowned at Kanu’s disappearance and blamed his sureties for jumping bail.

In a broadcast via the pirate Radio Biafra Kanu boasted that the Nigerian court lacks the capacity to try him.

He said the Judge who has asked his sureties to produce him should have asked the army why they invaded his residence.

Kanu was quoted as saying: “Nigerian court is a Kangaroo court. I did not jump bail, I left because the court failed to protect me.

“I shall not be honouring the court. I cannot be tried by a court I do not recognise. Nigeria cannot jail me. I will fight till the last day. Till now, Binta Nyanko’s court is yet to hold a hearing on about the circumstances that led the Nigerian army to come to my house to kill 28 people.

“Only upon a clear pronouncement of the intentions of that very court which I suggest to them should be free, will this very case move forward.

“Going forward, there must be guarantee from the international community so that this case can proceed and I will prove once and for all that there is something fundamentally wrong with the brains of those that rule Nigeria.”

He narrated how he escaped during the invasion, saying 28 people who defended him were killed.

Kanu said the intelligence arm of the outlawed Biafra group also prevented the military from getting hold of him.

He said: “Two jets were hovering over and they stormed the compound and I sustained several injuries and in the process of trying to defend me, 28 men fell.

“The sole purpose of that evil dance was to kill me and members of my family. They didn’t want me to go to Abuja because they didn’t have any case against me.

“They were afraid they would be disgraced before the world. They decided to eliminate me instead. They know if I go to court, that very country will not be the same again.

“I am Nnamdi Kanu, no mortal flesh can kill me. They have not given birth to that very person. Since they didn’t want me to come to court, I shall come back to Biafra land. There is nobody who can accuse IPOB of engaging in any form of lawlessness. I am in Israel.

“This same court that granted me bail stood by and watched as the army disobeyed court order. The army in contempt of court court came to kill me.

“I was in my home preparing to go to Abuja for my case when they came to kill me. They even killed Jack, our dog. They killed my cousin, Adaku and 28 others. The notion that I jumped bail is a fallacy, a lie and a deceit. It is untenable in law.”

