Breaking News

NJC Recommends Dismissal of 2 Judges

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, International News, Politics, Recent News, Society, South West

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the dismal of two judges.
According to a statement by the Director of Information NJc, Soji Oye, the Judges were found guilty of misconduct.
The council is Chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onneghen.
The Judges are Justices Rita N. Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Lagos and James T. Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.
Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia is already facing corruption charges at a Federal High Court in Lagos.
The two Judges were dismissed following the findings of the investigative panels of the NJC which investigated the separate petitions sent against them by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.
The NJC directed their immediate suspension pending when President Muhammadu Buhari would act on its recommendation.
Rising from its 87th meeting held on Wednesday, the NJC also directed Justice Joshua E. Ikede of the Delta State High Court to refund what he earned as salary and other entitlements since October 2016.
The NJC said it found that Justice Ikede altered his age.
It rejected the retirement letter sent to it on October 1 this year by the Judge.

Author: News Editor

7118 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Court Jails Man 10 years for Killing Brother over Girlfriend
by
Scores of Suspects Arrested in Connection with Missing General
by
FCTA Offers Scholarship to Girl Hit By Debris from Crashed Military Jets

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2018
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »