NJC Recommends Dismissal of 2 Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the dismal of two judges.

According to a statement by the Director of Information NJc, Soji Oye, the Judges were found guilty of misconduct.

The council is Chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onneghen.

The Judges are Justices Rita N. Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Lagos and James T. Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia is already facing corruption charges at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The two Judges were dismissed following the findings of the investigative panels of the NJC which investigated the separate petitions sent against them by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The NJC directed their immediate suspension pending when President Muhammadu Buhari would act on its recommendation.

Rising from its 87th meeting held on Wednesday, the NJC also directed Justice Joshua E. Ikede of the Delta State High Court to refund what he earned as salary and other entitlements since October 2016.

The NJC said it found that Justice Ikede altered his age.

It rejected the retirement letter sent to it on October 1 this year by the Judge.

