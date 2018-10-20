Nnamdi Kanu Spoke to Me This Morning, Says Ejiofor

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Saturday, confirmed that his client was actually the one seen in video that has gone viral on the internet, adding he spoke with him this morning.

Kanu was captured worshipping at the Wailing Wall in Israel, Friday.

Ejiofor said Kanu called him, adding a world press within the next 24 hours by Kanu, that will be beamed live globally, will tell how he (Kanu) made it alive after the army invaded his country home in Abia State on September 14, 2017.

Ejiofor’s statement read: “I woke up yesterday to scintillating news making round the social and online media to the effect that my client (Nnamdi Kanu) was sighted in Jerusalem during a prayer session.

“Initially, I wanted to disbelieve it but for the source, struggling at the same time to come to reality that God has kept to His promises after the murderous invasion of his home on the 14th day of September 2017, by rampaging Nigerian soldiers, that saw the horrific blood carnage witnessed in his home on this black day.

“But the God of Isaac, Abraham and Jacob has put enemies to shame, by the development of yesterday.

“I cannot forget in a haste the anxiety that had enveloped me for this past 13 months. The anxiety over the uncertainty of his safety after my last contact with him on the 14th day of September 2017. A day I can never forget for the rest of my life.

“On the face of this cheerful news staring on my face, I immediately intensified effort to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the video clip.

“Only, this morning, I received a direct confirmation from my client, hearing once from him after 13 months in captivity.

I am very delighted therefore, to use this singular opportunity to announce to the world that my client is the very person seen in the pictures/video. That I can confirm authoritatively.

“Furthermore, the shocking tale of how he made it alive once again will be made public in his scheduled world press broadcast to be beamed live within the next 24 hours.

The general public and indeed the world is advised to keep a date with this broadcast.

“The world will now hear from the horse’s mouth, the gory accounts of what happened in my client’s home on the 14th day of September 2017, only tommorow.

“Thank you all for your prayers which had sustained him throughout the period of 13 months in captivity.

“To His most Mighty name shall all the glory be ascribed unto.

“It’s not yet over for the Nigerian Soldiers, because they are still under a compelling duty to offer explanation to the court why they moved their Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) into the home of my client on the 14th day of September 2017 and the genocidal massacre of over 50 (fifty) members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in my client’s home.”

