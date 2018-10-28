NRC Suspends Train Services from Abuja to Kaduna Due to Unrest

Train ride from Abuja to Kaduna has been suspended due to the ongoing crises in the state that has resulted in the death of many people. Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, who disclosed this on Saturday, said that the Abuja-Kaduna train services will remain suspended till the security situation in the state improves.

He said that the train service was suspended on Friday because of the safety of the passengers, goods, coaches and wagons.

“We decided to stop the train services yesterday (Oct. 27) because of the curfew and the crisis situation in Kaduna, passengers cannot go in and out of Kaduna and for the safety of the passengers and our vehicles we decided to stop the services.

“We will resume normal operations when the situation in Kaduna state improves and the curfew is lifted,” he said.

The Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna city and environs due to violent clashes recorded on October 18 at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state and a fresh crisis over the death of Maiwada Galadima, the kidnapped Agom Adara, in the hands of his captives.

