NUJ Presidential Candidate Condemns Monetization of Election

Ahead of the 2018 Delegate Convention of the Nigeria Union of Journalisits (NUJ), holding in Abeokuta, Ogun State, a Presidential candidate of the Union, Otunba Mike Aladenika, has decried what he called monetization of the election.

Aladenika, who spoke in the premises of the NUJ secretariat in Abeokuta, condemned the monitisation of the process.

“If a candidate of the NUJ election is spending as much as N10m, giving as much as N10,000 to each delegate, how does he account for that? Where does he get the money from?

“If it is the journalism that you and I are practising, where most journalisits are hardly paid, no one can afford that, except they make the money through fraudulent means or outright sale of the Union

“That is why they can hardly perform when they are eventually elected, because they will want to recoup the millions they had spent.

“Let us call a spade a spade, the way money is being spent on this election is condemnable. How can we condemn politicians for spending so much money on elections and we do even worse?

“Many and better candidates for various positions exist in the Union who may have useful things to offer members of the Union but are deprived because they could not not afford the cost of obtaining the form of intent let alone having money to buy the votes from delegates”

“This has got to stop. We journalisits must not continue to sell our future for peanuts. We must Stand up against the monetization of our great Union,” NUJ is not for sale. Aladenika said.

Otunba Aladenika is a leading contender among the seven Presidential candidates for the NUJ delegate election which holds on Wednesday/Thursday in Ogun State.

