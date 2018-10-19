Obasanjo’s Son, Olujonwo Campaigns for Buhari

Olujonmo, son to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has joined the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign train.

This has pitched him against his father who last week endorsed Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for 2019 presidential election.

Olujonwo was at the campaign headquarters of President Buhari in Abuja, said the spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation,Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo tweeted a photograph showing the Obasanjo scion gleefully wearing Buhari’s campaign shirt, with the message: “I stand with PMB 2019”

Olujonwo is the son for Taiwo Obasanjo. He got married in Lagos last year to Tutu Adebutu, daughter of lotto magnate, Kessington Adebutu in an elaborate ceremony.

