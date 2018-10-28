One Soldier Killed as Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack

The Nigerian Army has confirmed on Sunday the death of one soldier and severe injuries sustained by four others in Boko Haram attack on a military base in Borno State Saturday.

The Army said in a statement on Facebook, however, said the tragedy troops repelled the attempts by the insurgents to overrun a battalion in Gashigar, a Nigerian community near the border with Niger Republic.

Boko Haram fighters “were completely routed” when they stormed the 145 Battalion in Gashigar Saturday, the Army said.

“They fled in disarray due to superior firepower by the gallant troops and support from the Nigerian Air Force.”

The Army did not immediately disclose the identity of the soldier that was killed in action during the attack, nor did it say how many suspected terrorists were gunned down by soldiers, promising to provide more details of the attack later.

The statement, however, disclosed that the wounded were immediately evacuated to Maiduguri for treatment using a Bell 412 helicopter.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed the attack on Sunday afternoon, saying Boko Haram elements arrived in 13 gun trucks and made attempts to down military helicopters.

Air Force spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, said the insurgents were engaged several times between Saturday night and Sunday morning, amidst attempts to drive them away from the general area.

