Buhari, Onnoghen Mourn Death of Former CJN Kutigi

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Kutigi family on the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, on Sunday morning in London.

Buhari, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, commiserated with members of the judiciary and legal profession.

The President also condoled with the government and people of Niger State on the death of the eminent jurist, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1992 and named as Chief Justice in 2007.

According to him, the late CJN will be long remembered and honoured for his visionary roles and contributions in the advances our country has made towards building a strong, independent and impartial judiciary, which is sine qua non for democracy to thrive.

He also believed that Kutigi’s “bold and articulate judicial decisions, advocacies on access to justice for all and protection of judicial independence are extant signposts for the advancement of the noble profession in the country and beyond.

The President urged all who mourned the late jurist to honour his memory by working for a better and just society.

He also enjoined them to uphold the virtues associated with him during his lifetime of long and dedicated service to the nation.

He prayed almighty God to comfort Kutigi’s family, friends and associates, and grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.

Also, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has expressed sadness over the news of the death of a one time Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi.

Kutigi passed on in a London hospital, Saturday, at the age of 78.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Awassam Bassey, the CJN, who on behalf of the judiciary commiserate with family members of the late kutigi, has directed that, “The Nigerian National Flag in the premises of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the CJN’s official residence in the Three Arms Zone of Abuja, all Judiciary institutions including the National Judicial Council (NJC), the National Judicial Institute (NJI) and the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), as well as all Courts of Records in the country, should be flown at half-mast for a duration of seven days as a mark of honour for the departed jurist.

The statement said: “The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has received with sadness the news of the demise of His Lordship, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Mr. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, GCON, who died in a London hospital on Saturday, 20th October, 2019 at the age of 78 years.

“The CJN, on behalf of the Nigerian Judiciary and, indeed, all Nigerians, commiserates with the family of the deceased former CJN and urges them to take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived to the fullness of age and served his country diligently, rising to become the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the highest office in the third arm of government”.

Similarly, the CJN has instructed the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court to open Condolence Registers at both foyers of the Court to enable Honourable Justices of the Court and other well-wishers pay their last respects to the deceased.

The late Justice Kutigi served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 30th January, 2007 to 31st December, 2009.

Onnoghen however prayed for the peaceful repose of Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi and urged God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

