Operation 777: Illegal Arms Recovered from Criminals, Politicians – Army

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said on Friday that the military exercise, Operation 777, is ongoing to mop up illegal arms and weapons across the country.

It said the exercise had recovered 113 live ammunition from criminal and political elements.

The Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General John Agim, stated this, noting that the military started the operation in the first week of October 2018 and it “would not end until all illegally acquired weapons had been recovered from criminal elements nationwide.”

When asked about the alleged return of a leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria, Agim said the Operation 777 would take care of it.

He said: “The security council met last week, but before then, Operation 777 was established, which shows that we are thinking ahead of whatever security situation we have in our hands. We have said that the intention of the operation is to get unauthorised arms from the people.

“So, whoever is having those weapons – whether they are criminals or they are armed by politicians – we don’t want to know. Those arrested will face the full weight of the law.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, established the operation and it is geared towards enhancing a stable environment for socioeconomic activities and the safety of Nigerians. It is focused on identifying and destroying bandits and other persons bearing arms against the Nigerian state.

“It is also to eliminate armed gangs, as well as conduct search operations to retrieve illegal arms and ammunition. We will actively engage and sensitise the locals to cooperate with the military. In the last two weeks, a large number of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons were recovered.”

