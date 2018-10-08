Our Doors Open for Partnership, DSS Tells Journalists

The Department of State Services (DSS), has charged media practitioners to at all time put the interest of the nation first in the cause of performing their constitutional responsibility.

Edo State Director of the DSS, Ibrahim Aliu, gave the charge on Monday in Benin, during a courtesy visit by members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalisits (NUJ), Edo State Council, in his office.

He disclosed that doors of the service are always open for partnership, even as he eulogised journalists for their important role in nation building through dissemination of information to members of the public, as well as reporting same to the government.

Aliu, who expressed concern over the spread of fake news in the social media, noted that such news items are not healthy for national cohesion and integration.

He therefore admonished journalisits to diligently cross-check all facts about their stories before publshing them.

The DSS boss called on journalisits to always show understanding with his operatives whenever they are late to events.

According to him: “The DSS have a standard way of operation, especially the courage of VIPs at events, because people are not allowed to come in after VIPs are seated.

“We therefore urge journalists to be time-conscious to events.”

Earlier in her speech, the Chairperson of the Correspondents, Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu, who led other members of the Chapel on the visit, said they were there to introduce the newly elected Exco officials of the Chapel to the operatives of the DSS.

Yakubu expressed the readiness of members of the Chapel to partner with the service in its duty to check crime and criminality in the state.

