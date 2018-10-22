Pandemonium at Edo Assembly as Deputy Speaker is Impeached

Pandemonium broke loose during Monday’s plenary at the Edo House of Assembly as the Deputy Speaker, Victor Edoror, was impeached.

Tension rose to a boiling point within the Assembly premises as early as 8 am, as suspected thugs were seen milling around the complex.

A combined armed security personnel made up of Department of State Security, mobile policemen and men of the Nigerian Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were also seen around the complex at the heart of the city of Benin.

The fierce-looking suspected thugs positioned themselves at strategic locations within and outside of the the Assembly premises.

It was gathered that the presence of the security personnel was to forestall a possible impeachment of the Speaker of the House over alleged legal suit instituted against APC.

The Chief Whip of the House, Osaigbovo Iyoha (APC, Oredo East Constituency), who moved the motion for the impeachment, accused the former Deputy Speaker of misappropriation of funds, corruption and act of desperation, which he said was tantamount to causing a division in the House.

Iyoha, who said the action was capable of undermining the integrity of the House, said the letter of impeachment was signed by 16 members.

The motion was seconded by Emmanuel Agbaje, (APC Akoko-Edo II).

An attempt by Foly Ogedengbe (APC Owan East Constituency), to move a counter-motion, ended in vain as the Speaker refused to recognise him.

Ogedengbe however accused the Speaker of the House, Kabiru Adjoto (APC Akoko-Edo, I), of embezzling House’s funds amounting to about N100m.

This resulted in rowdiness, as the embattled Deputy Speaker seized the mace of the House.

The Speaker of the House, Kabiru Adjoto, thereafter announced the suspension of the impeached Deputy Speaker, Foly Ogedengbe and Gani Audu (APC, Etsako West I), for unruly behaviour for three months respectively.

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Roland Asoro, thereafter nominated a former Speaker of the House, Justine Okonobo, as the new Deputy Speaker and was seconded by Emmnauel Agbaje.

Following the adjournment of plenary by the lawmakers, the hefty-looking thugs who were armed with sticks, invaded the premises of the Assembly, and attempted​ to manhandle​ Hon. Foly Ogedengbe.

He was however taken away safely by the Speaker, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto.

It was gathered that the impeachment of the former Deputy Speaker is a power play between lawmakers loyal to the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

It would be recalled that relationship between the two has grown cold in recent times.

Impeachment move of the Speaker, a loyalist of Governor Godwin Obaseki, is said to be spear-headed by the impeached Deputy Speaker, Edoror, who is perceived to be loyal to the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

