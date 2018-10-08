PDP Protest to INEC: Shameless, Reckless, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the protest by some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, to office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police headquarters in Abuja.

The PDP chieftains led by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Governors of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwanbo, Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, Senators Rabiu Kwakwanso, Ben Murray-Bruce, Dino Melaye, PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus, among others, were protesting against the Ekiti and Osun States elections.

The APC described the protest as irresponsible, shameful and reckless.

It said the protest was a terribly acted imitation of its 2015 protest to the same police headquarters.

In a statement issued by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Sunday, Yekini Nabena, the party said the PDP leaders’ action was capable of leading to loss of lives.

The APC accused the PDP of trying to resort to violence ahead of the 2019 general election.

It appealed to political parties to play by the rule as the nation prepares for the general elections.

The statement reads: “The APC strongly condemns the irresponsible, shameful and reckless actions of the PDP led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, PDP state governors, ranking PDP federal lawmakers, who led hired thugs in a failed attempt to forcibly enter the Police headquarters under the guise of a ‘protest’.

“If the PDP’s confrontation with the police was an attempt to copy APC leaders’ peaceful protests in Abuja, ahead of the 2015 elections, it was a low-budget imitation and terribly-acted script.”

