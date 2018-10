Plans Afloat to Thwart PDP Convention, Party Alleges

Ahead the Oct. 6 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the party said that it stumbled on plans by the police and the ruling All Progressives Congress to derail the national convention.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this while briefing journalists on the outcome of its National Working Committee’s meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the convention would be successful in spite of alleged plot to disrupt the event scheduled for October 6 and October 7.

He said PDP was aware of plots or machinations of all kinds to stop its national convention.

According to him, the party leadership has been informed of machinations by some organisations to disrupt PDP convention to ensure that we do not have a presidential candidate

“We invite Nigerians to take note of this.

“We invite the international community to take serious note of the plots to thwart the efforts of the opposition to elect a candidate that will go into the February 2019 general elections against President Muhammadu Buhari

“We invite all Nigerians to take cautious note of this development.

“However, on our own part, we wish to inform Nigerians, particularly member of the PDP that the national convention where our presidential candidate will be elected that has been scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt will go on as planned.

“No plot, no plan by detractors can stop our national convention.”

Asked if the party had made necessary preparations for security, Ologbondiyan said the necessary security operatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been served notices on the convention.

He also disclosed that the party would be holding a special meeting on Friday morning.

