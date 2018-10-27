Police Inspector in Trouble Over Death of Lover in Hotel

A police Inspector, Friday Ogbeifun, serving with Border Patrol Unit, Ilaro, Ogun State, is currently telling his colleagues all what he knows about the death of his lover at a hotel in Igando, Lagos State.

It was learnt that the inspector and his lover, identified simply as Esther, had checked in at the hotel on Dele Toye Street, Igando, on Monday around 8pm to have fun.

It was gathered that while they were in the facility, the woman, a mother of five, slumped and was rushed to the Igando General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

It was learnt that the deceased was a widow whose husband died about two years ago.

A source said that the corpse of the woman had been taken to the Mainland Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy.

The source said Ogbeifun reported himself at the Igando Police Station from where he was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

He said: “The policeman and the woman were lovers. The woman was a widow. He took her to the hotel on Monday and the woman slumped in the hotel room. What I did not know is whether they had sex before she slumped.

“There was confusion in the hotel. Some workers assisted him to take the woman to the Igando General Hospital, but she did not make it. She was confirmed dead on arrival by a doctor.

“The inspector reported the case to the police by himself and some operatives visited the hotel.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

