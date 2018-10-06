Police Invite Secondus, Saraki, Dogara, Others over Protest

The police have invited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chieftains who took part in the protest that rocked some parts of Abuja on Friday.

The police said the invitation became necessary because they caused public peace.

The police threw teargass at the PDP protesting chieftains during a protest over the party’s loss of the September 22 governorship election in Osun State.

Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, defeated the candidate of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke in the election.

The presidential aspirants teargassed by the police included the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Other aspirants at the protest were former Special Duties Minister, Tanimu Turaki; a former Senator, Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed; Gombe Stats Governor, Ibrahim Dankwabo; and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido.

Also teargassed during the protest were the Ekiti State Governors, Ayo Fayose; Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Sencondus and other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The protesters were stopped at the main entrance to the Force Headquarters, following attempts by the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, to rail-road the protesters through security barricade.

The protesters, led by Saraki and joined by a number of key party stakeholders, had earlier stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The police in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Mishood, said: Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Bruce who were captured on camera to have been involved in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety and violent attack on Policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and Government properties are hereby invited to report themselves to the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation.

“Today at about 1330Hrs, unruly and violent protesters who are members of the PeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP) in their hundreds with thugs and miscreants inside several trucks and vehicles blocked the Shehu Shagari way in front of the Nigeria Police Force, Headquarters creating a gridlock of traffic on the highway and preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on Shehu Shagari way thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety, suddenly the unruly/violent protesters surge and rushed violently on the Policemen posted to ensure safety of the Force Headquarters premises, pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and Government properties.

“The Police team headed by a very Senior Police Officer despite the provocation, after issuing words of proclamation, warning this unruly PDP protesters who were chanting war songs of ”we no go gree o, we no go gree, we no go gree”, charged the Police personnel who used minimum force and dispersed them.

“Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and others yet to be identified were recorded on Camera pushing Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to damage and destroy Police equipment and Government properties while Senator Bukola Saraki was at the scene of the attack in his car also captured on camera along with hundreds of miscreants and thugs in the acts of disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety.

“The Inspector General of Police has directed immediate investigation into this unprovoked and unwarranted attack on the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Force Headquarters premises which is against the law and condemnable. The Force will do everything within the law to bring all perpetrators of this crime to justice, no matter how highly placed.

“Consequently, Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Bruce who were captured on camera to have been involved in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety and violent attack on Policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and Government properties are hereby invited to report themselves to the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation.

“Members of the public in the FCT are implored to remain calm as the situation is under control. Further development will be communicated to the public soon.”

