Police Teargass Secondus, Ishiaku, Fayose, Saraki, Dogara, Others

The police on Friday in Abuja threw teargass at seven of the 12 presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was during a protest over the party’s loss of the September 22 governorship election in Osun State.

Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, defeated the candidate of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke in the election.

The presidential aspirants teargassed by the police included the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Other aspirants at the protest were former Special Duties Minister, Tanimu Turaki; a former Senator, Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed; Gombe Stats Governor, Ibrahim Dankwabo; and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido.

Also teargassed during the protest were the Ekiti State Governors, Ayo Fayose; Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Sencondus and other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The protesters were stopped at the main entrance to the Force Headquarters, following attempts by the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, to rail-road the protesters through security barricade.

The protesters, led by Saraki and joined by a number of key party stakeholders, had earlier stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party chieftains, riding in four open trucks and a convoy of cars, took off from the PDP campaign office, Legacy House, located in the Maitama District.

Taking turns to speak at the INEC headquarters, the party chieftains demanded the declaration of Senator Adeleke as winner of the Osun governorship election.

Addressing INEC National Commissioner in charge of legal matters, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, who received them at the premises of the commission, the protesters restated the party’s rejection of the inconclusive verdict passed on the Osun election by the commission.

They warned that the PDP would not accept what they described as rigging and manipulation of the electoral process, which they said, characterised the recent Ekiti and Osun States governorship election.

Addressing the INEC commissioner, Saraki said: “We are here representing millions of Nigerians to speak to you, that INEC has a responsibility by law, by the constitution to do what is right to all Nigerians.

“Enough is enough of election that are not credible. Enough is enough of impunity. Enough is enough of harassment. INEC, you met a standard, don’t take us back.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

