Primaries: Presidency Denies Asking Governors to Frustrate Disloyal Members

The presidency on Sunday denied a letter in circulation that President Muhammadu Buhari authorized some State governors to discipline party members who are not loyal to them.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said that there was no time President Buhari wrote a letter or directed the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, to discipline Senator Shehu Sani for allegedly being disloyal or a traitor to the party.

The statement read: “The Presidency wishes to distance President Muhammadu Buhari from a letter currently in circulation, which alleges that the President had authorized a Governor or anyone else for that matter to “deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani.”

“We wish to confirm that the President is not aware of any such letter, let alone authorising anyone to deal with any party member.

“Given President Buhari’s record, it is inconceivable that he would usurp the role of the party leaders and instruct anyone to punish a party member.

“In the light of above, we would like to appeal to the general public, especially members of the press, to ignore false or unauthorized information intended to attribute to the President any action which is not in line with his character.”

