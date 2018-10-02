Primary: Imo APC in Disarray as Election Committee Chair Declares Uzodinma Winner, Oshiohmole Says Results Fake

The Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC), has been put in disarray following the governorship primary in the state on Tuesday.

While the Chairman of the election committee of the state , Ahmed Gulak declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the election, National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole said the committee had been disbanded.

Gulak alleged that he narrowly escaped being kidnapped in the state.

Gulak in an interview with reporters at the APC Secretariat in Abuja, on Tuesday, explained that he and other committee members conducted a peaceful exercise which produced Senator Uzodinma as the party’s standard bearer for the 2019 governorship election for Imo State.

He said Uzodinma won after securing “423,895 votes to defeat eight other aspirants, including Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu.”

Gulak alleged that about nine out of the 12-member committee were “kidnapped,” by persons he described as “agents of the governor” who were led by a team of policemen to the hotel where the committee members were lodged.

He alleged to have left Owerri “under the cover of darkness at about 4:00 A.M.” to make his way to Abuja.

Gulak said: “Myself, Col. Igbanor and Hon Bernard Miko were the only three doing this job, as others disappeared, and we learnt that they were at the Government House.

“So, when we sensed that something was fishy, by 4 a.m., we left Owerri after concluding the entry of the results.

“I was informed and the AIG Zone 9 called to inform me that they went for investigations and discovered that the Governor himself and some policemen came and rounded up those members and took them to the Government House and until now, they have not been released and anything could have happened to them.

“The election was held, results generated and a winner emerged and the winner is Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“My secretary disappeared around 2 a.m. In fact, the case of Sadiq Bello is most pathetic because he doesn’t know anywhere in Owerri.

“He called a while ago that he has not eaten and has no money on him. That is the price and hazard of this job.”

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole described the results being circulated as the outcome of the Imo governorship primaries as fake.

Oshiohmole stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The APC Chairman also revealed that the party had disbanded the Ahmed Gulak-led Committee that conducted the party’s governorship primaries.

According to him, another committee will be set up immediately for the conduct of fresh primaries in the state before the end of the week.

“Imo was not too good news for today, but not surprising they have to learn to begin to comply with rules, they have two fake results, none of them is genuine.

“We will disband and we will appoint a fresh committee (electoral panel) that will conduct transparent direct primaries that reflect the will of members of APC in Imo regardless of the interest and powers that are behind any of the groups.

“The truth does not require supporters club to stand, it has its hands and legs and we will do just that”.

Oshiohmole, who said he was in the villa to update President Buhari on the developments in the APC, ruled out the possibility of honouring parallel results from states.

