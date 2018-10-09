Re-assign Magu’s Confirmation Suit to Another Judge, EFCC Tells Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, requested that all cases involving the agency and its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu be transferred from Justice Binta Nyako ‘s court to any other judge.

The agency’s request was contained in a letter dated October 5, 2018, and addressed to the Registrar of Justice Nyako’s court.

The anti-graft agency had on July 31 through its counsel, Wahab Shittu, requested the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, to re-assign all the cases against Magu from Justice Nyako ‘s court to another.

Shittu said the reason for the request was contained in another letter the agency wrote on July 30 to its counsel, authorising him to apply for a re-assigment of all cases involving Magu, pending before Justice Nyako.

According to the letter of authority signed by Magu, the anti-graft agency stated that, “the application is necessary to avoid bias and conflict of interest because the commission is currently prosecuting the spouse and step son of His Lordship, namely; Admiral Murtala Nyako (retd) and Senator Abdulazeez Nyako respectively”.

The letter reads in part: “Respectfully, we write to draw His Lordship’s attention to our letter dated 31st July, 2018, addressed to the Honorable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, conveying our client’s request to the Chief Judge to the Federal High Court that all matter concerning the subject matter above be transferred from this honorable court for reasons contained on our clients attached letter.

“Respectfully we tremble in requesting that out client’s position be respected in the interest of justice in this matter.

“Kindly draw his lordship attention to our clients ‘ predicament as expressed in attached letter now receiving the consideration of his Lordship, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court”.

The matters in question are; Barr Bello Bakari V AGF, Abubakar Sani V The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa V President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Lady Chidinma Udebani.

Others cases are the Incorporated Trustees of Justice Mission International V AGF, Barr Alia Jamilu V President, Federal Republic of Nigeria & 4 others, Emmanuel Esero V Ibrahim Magu, Registered Trustees of African Patriotic Youth Assembly V Ibrahim Magu&6 others.

Also, the agency wants the cases of Wale Balogun V the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 4 others, Chijioke Kanu V AGF and Johnmary Chukwukasi Jideobi V the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria and 3 others be transferred.

The agency, in addition wants all other cases consolidated together with the earlier listed transferred to another judge.

The commission, however, stressed that the request was not intended to malign or disparage the character of Justice Nyako.

Meanwhile, Justice Nyako had adjourned all matters involving the EFCC and its Acting Chairman indefinitely.

