Reappearance of Kanu Proves Cynics Wrong – Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday said if it is true that man seen in a video said to in Jerusalem, Israel, is Nnamdi Kanu, has proven wrong those who said the military killed him on September 14, 2017.

Kanu reappeared months after the Biafran leader was rumoured to have been killed.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media ade, Garba Shehu, who spoke on the matter in an interview on the BBC Hausa Service, said: “If it happens to be true, the video footage showing Nnamdi Kanu; the truth has been revealed about his alleged assassination against Nigerian government,” Shehu said.

Kanu, the controversial leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), disappeared last year after clashes between his supporters and soldiers involved in a military exercise in Abia State.

Many IPOB supporters accused the military of killing the IPOB leader. His trial for felony was also stalled due to his absence as his lawyer insisted he was either killed or kidnapped by soldiers who attacked his family house during the military exercise.

The separatist leader however appeared in a video last Friday; with his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, saying he had since spoken to his client who apparently escaped out of Nigeria. Although the video showed him in Israel, the Israeli government has said Kanu had not entered the country recently and the video could be an old one.

Kanu later did a broadcast on Sunday from his hideout.

“I have returned full-time and I’m coming back home I will bring hell with me,” Mr Kanu said in the broadcast monitored on the IPOB Facebook page. He insisted on his group’s demand for a referendum for Igbos to determine if they want to be part of Nigeria or want a separate Biafra country.

While speaking on Tuesday morning, Shehu said the Nigerian government was put under pressure on false accusations Kanu had either been killed or kidnapped.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

